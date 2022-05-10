Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

About Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

