Inchcape plc (INCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.10 on June 21st

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 705.50 ($8.70) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 615 ($7.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 940.50 ($11.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 682.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 794.12. The firm has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68.

Get Inchcape alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.22) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 336 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.20) per share, with a total value of £2,506.56 ($3,090.32). Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 706 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £56,480 ($69,633.83). Insiders bought 29,207 shares of company stock worth $20,550,098 over the last quarter.

About Inchcape (Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.