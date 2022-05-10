Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 85901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.60 price target on Indiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$32.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

