Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 835,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,332. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

