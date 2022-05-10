Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.53) to €24.50 ($25.79) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 835,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,332. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.1807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 57.38%.
Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
