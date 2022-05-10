Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$21.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.05 million and a P/E ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$20.13 and a 52 week high of C$33.87.

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Information Services’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

