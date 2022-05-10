Ink (INK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,748.00

Ink (INK) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $250,801.52 and approximately $23,748.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00516054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00097499 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.86 or 1.99997641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

