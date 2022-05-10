INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

INMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

INmune Bio stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.44. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.21. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in INmune Bio by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

