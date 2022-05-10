Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases 12,707 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $51,971.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,597,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,766.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 321,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,990. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

