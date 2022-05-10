Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $333,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,308.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.20. 2,982,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,009. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,338,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth approximately $48,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

