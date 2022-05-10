Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Director Sells 116,535 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) Director Eric Singer sold 116,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,758,513.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,416,000.00.

NYSE ATEN traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $13.89. 1,138,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,123. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

