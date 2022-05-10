Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 709,243 shares in the company, valued at $55,136,550.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. 176,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,519. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSMT shares. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.