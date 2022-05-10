Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Insider Sells $537,933.24 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $99.89. 2,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

