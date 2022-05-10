inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $149.05 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,235.78 or 0.99720081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00107106 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.