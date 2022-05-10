Insured Finance Achieves Market Cap of $192,605.32 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $192,605.32 and approximately $731.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00516054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037582 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00097499 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.86 or 1.99997641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,710,954 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

