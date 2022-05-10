Intapp (INTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Intapp to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Intapp has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.280-$-0.240 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.65 million. On average, analysts expect Intapp to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Intapp by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

