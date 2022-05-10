Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.49. 542,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $76.70.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after buying an additional 152,293 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $14,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

