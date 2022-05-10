International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 196 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 196 ($2.42) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.53) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.21 ($2.37).

LON IAG opened at GBX 127.44 ($1.57) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.64). The company has a market cap of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

