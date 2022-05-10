Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up 0.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

