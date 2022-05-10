Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) President Purchases $11,987.26 in Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) President Kevin M. Collins acquired 7,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $11,987.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of IVR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.14%.

IVR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,416,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,041 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,589,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 724,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

