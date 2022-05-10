Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.