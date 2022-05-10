Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.18

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 2035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

