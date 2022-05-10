Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lifted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,486,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,412,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,400. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

