Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $301.55

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $301.55 and last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 19428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.80.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,762,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after buying an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

