Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for May 9th (ATRA, BPMC, CRMT, CTTAY, CVI, CYBR, CYCN, DENN, DNLMY, DOC)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 9th:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

