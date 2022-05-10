Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. 2,647,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,638. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

