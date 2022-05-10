iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.70

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 3272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get iRobot alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.69. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 124.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.