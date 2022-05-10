Ironwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

BHLB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 4,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

