Ironwood Investment Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Tennant by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Tennant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tennant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

TNC traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,968. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. Tennant has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

