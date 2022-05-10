Ironwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $274,000 Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,446. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.51.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.83.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

