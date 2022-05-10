Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. 4,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

