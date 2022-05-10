Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 908,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,342,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

