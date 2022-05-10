Ironwood Investment Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $175,101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,813,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,501,000 after purchasing an additional 280,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,618,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,183,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vistra by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

VST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.15. 95,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,771. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

