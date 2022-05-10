iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.05. 1,193,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

