iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $101.84 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

