iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,810 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,341.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 149,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,856. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $93.76.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

