iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 90,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,844,021 shares.The stock last traded at $110.53 and had previously closed at $107.28.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.80.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
