iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

ACWV stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34.

