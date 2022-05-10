iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Increased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $383,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,937,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,775,000 after acquiring an additional 643,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,232,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.77. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.