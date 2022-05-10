iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $105.60

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $105.60 and last traded at $105.67, with a volume of 158390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.72.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 23,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 80,108 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 68,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.