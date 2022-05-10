iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $218.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.07 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.23.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

