iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,344,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,224 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,905,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $4.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.