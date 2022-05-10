iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 926.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,697 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.96. The stock had a trading volume of 316,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $152.60 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.