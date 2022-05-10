iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded down $7.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.90. 52,071,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,064,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.10 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

