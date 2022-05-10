iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s 6th Largest Position

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $232.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,957. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day moving average of $262.63. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $228.21 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

