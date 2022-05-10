iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.30

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,602,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,857,000 after purchasing an additional 454,275 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,903,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 81,597 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

