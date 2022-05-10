iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.30

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.30 and last traded at $64.46, with a volume of 1500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $348,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

