iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $43,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.91. The company had a trading volume of 246,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,962. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

