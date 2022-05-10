iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.86% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $154,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.85 on Monday, reaching $67.42. 681,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,757. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.10 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

