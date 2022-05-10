iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.90% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $680,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. 6,568,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

