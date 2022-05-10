iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Holdings Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,103,000 after buying an additional 137,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $2.69 on Monday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,155. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

