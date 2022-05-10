J. Patrick Galleher Buys 5,000 Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 143.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

